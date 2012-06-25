By Leela Parker
| NEW YORK, June 25
NEW YORK, June 25 US middle market loan activity
has held up well so far this year, but the worsening European
debt crisis and fears of a flagging global economy mean the
outlook is uncertain at best, bankers said.
After a dismal first quarter when middle-market
sponsor-backed issuance totalled just $9.73 billion, volume grew
significantly in the second quarter, with $14.49 billion,
including $2.37 billion in the pipeline, agreed in total,
according to Thomson Reuters LPC data. Stronger leveraged buyout
volume in the second quarter and a June rally in dealflow helped
drive overall sponsored volume, but the growth is expected to be
short-lived.
General economic concerns are weighing heavily on the minds
of investors, lenders and financial sponsors, and many market
participants believe current concerns are more fundamental than
last year, when the European banking crisis set off fears of a
global liquidity crisis. The unease now includes the wider
implications for growth expectations, consumer confidence and
the impact on demand.
"In a scenario where the macro environment turns negative,
what are the growth prospects, how much cashflow does the
business generate and what are the other demands on cashflow?"
asked one banker.
The uncertain environment has led to a persistent divergence
in views between buyers and sellers on price and multiples,
which has ultimately caused a drop in the number of deals - some
have fallen away over price and others have been lost to
strategics or to other sponsors as a result of competitive
auction processes.
"Sellers have to get realistic on pricing. But no one wants
to sell at nine times today if the market is about to begin
clearing at multiples of 11 times," said Rich Farley, leveraged
finance partner at law firm Paul Hastings.
EXCESS CAPITAL
One silver lining for lenders is that, with a relatively
sparse supply of paper, there is excess capital on the table.
Investors are hungry for yield and keen to put money to work,
but competition among lenders battling to take larger holds
means some deals are being taken down by just four to five
lenders, or clubbed by two or three for smaller deals.
Another more positive note has been the resurgence of
Collateralised Loan Obligations (CLOs) in 2012. Year-to-date
$16.72 billion in new CLOs has been inked, already surpassing
the $13.24 billion in CLOs printed in 2011.
"Before the market was at the whim of retail inflows and
outflows. Now there are certain other pockets of liquidity,"
said a middle-market lender.
The return of the CLO bid has helped to stabilise demand for
the asset class, making it less volatile than in 2011, when it
was highly dependent on retail fund flows. The loan market was
more or less paralysed in August 2011, when a record $5.25
billion was pulled out of loan mutual funds.
(Reporting by Leela Parker; Editing by Chris Mangham)