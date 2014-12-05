LONDON Dec 5 The precipitous drop in the oil
price is raising energy companies' borrowing costs in the global
loan market, reducing the amount that they can borrow or pricing
them out of the market altogeter and hitting secondary loan
prices.
The plunge in the oil price to below $70 per barrel for
Brent crude, from $100 in September, could also make it
difficult for some companies to meet covenants on existing loans
and prompt lead banks to ask for extra protection on future
deals.
"Oil prices will be a major consideration for banks looking
to lend to oil clients. Banks will be looking closely at how it
will impact certain credits and how to structure these loans so
that they have the necessary security elements and protection,"
a European banker said.
Energy companies have taken advantage of cheap debt to
finance exploration and new production, especially in the US
leveraged loan market.
Lending to oil and gas companies totals $465 billion so far
in 2014, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data - the highest
annual total ever, and 29 percent higher than the previous
record high of $359 billion in 2007.
Average secondary loan prices for US oil and gas companies
have dropped to 94.53 percent of face value, down from a high of
100.01 in late January, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.
The secondary market fall heralds a rise in primary loan
pricing. US oil services companies, such as Abaco Energy
Technologies, have had to offer substantial concessions to
investors to get deals done, including hiking margins to around
700bp and deepening discounts to painful levels for companies
and arranging banks.
Exploration, production and field development companies
trying to build capital expenditure, including Vine Oil & Gas,
are also having to pay up to tap the market.
"The midstream business overall has held up pretty well.
It's really the upstream and services sector that have been hit
the hardest," a second banker said.
Arrangers Barclays and Wells Fargo are sitting on an $850
million bridge loan for Sabine Oil & Gas which funded the
company's merger with Forest Oil Corp and was intended to
backstop a bond that has not been issued.
Pricing on the bridge loan of 675 basis points (bp)
increases by 50bp every 90 days after funding. The bridge loan
had a cap of 9.25 percent until September 2, which increased to
9.5 percent until November 1 and then to 9.75 percent.
If the high-yield bonds are issued at a higher rate than the
cap, the arranging banks have to pay the difference, which is
typically done by offering a deeper discount.
The repayment of Russian oil giant Rosneft's $14.8
billion bridge loan is still on track, but the long-term
prospects for loan repayments in an already beleaguered market
could be grim, despite the Russian central bank's $420 billion
foreign exchange reserves, bankers said.
"If the situation does not get better, we could see a
countrywide moratorium put on foreign debt, with (Russian)
companies defaulting and looking to restructure their loans,"
said a third banker.
SMALLER DEALS
Even well-established national champions, such as Angolan
state oil company Sonangol, have had to reduce the amount that
they are able to borrow as the falling price of oil increases
the amount of oil that they will have to produce to cover
structured trade finance loans, bankers said.
Sonangol is in the market with a $1.5 billion loan, which is
smaller than its last facility, a $2 billion pre-export loan
that signed in July. State-owned Egyptian General Petroleum Co
is also in the market with a $1.5 billion three-year deal.
Hungarian oil and gas group MOL signed a $1.55 billion
refinancing loan at the end of October, which paid a competitive
115bp over Libor that the company would not be able to achieve
now.
"It is too early to say how oil pricing will affect the
syndicated loan market, but if prices continue to fall, a
repricing of MOL's loan could be possible," said another
European banker.
The rising cost of borrowing is deterring some companies
from tapping the market altogether. US firm Atlas Energy
postponed a $155 million opportunistic refinancing due
to adverse market conditions.
Houston-based C&J Energy Services was also forced
to postpone a $650 million leveraged loan on Friday for the same
reason.
The biggest impact is expected to be on smaller companies,
such as Tullow which has oil fields in Ghana and Uganda,
and US shale firms with high capital expenditure costs, which
could become takeover targets if valuations dip.
"Lending will not stop, but banks will be more cautious.
They can't suddenly close the tap but it will hit funding for
expansion and exploration projects," a banker said.
(Additional reporting by Jonathan Schwarzberg and Lisa Lee.
Editing by Matthew Davies and Christopher Mangham)