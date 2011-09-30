LONDON, Sept 30 Syndicated loan volume rose 18 percent to $741 billion in Europe, the Middle East and Africa in the first nine months of 2011, with third-quarter activity slowed by concerns over the sovereign debt crisis, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.

While volume is up this year thanks to a strong first half, third-quarter volume of $227 billion was down 18.5 percent on the second quarter and 5 percent lower on the 2010 period.

A total of 295 deals were agreed in the third quarter, down from 306 a year ago and 395 in the second quarter.

The outlook for the fourth quarter looks challenging given the euro zone crisis, bankers said.

"With the summer volatility, most people stood to one side to see what would happen. It is a long-game now, many clients are still asking about pricing, but whether that means they are looking to do something or are just seeing how things are, remains to be seen," one banker said. (Reporting by Alasdair Reilly and Isabell Witt; Editing by Dan Lalor)