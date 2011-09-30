* Syndicated loans total $741 billion

LONDON, Sept 30 Syndicated loan volume rose 18 percent to $741 billion in Europe, the Middle East and Africa in the first nine months of 2011, with third-quarter activity slowed by concerns over the sovereign debt crisis, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.

While volume is up this year thanks to a strong first half, third-quarter volume of $227 billion was down 18.5 percent on the second quarter and 5 percent lower on the 2010 period.

A total of 295 deals were agreed in the third quarter, down from 306 a year ago and 395 in the second quarter.

The outlook for the fourth quarter looks challenging given the euro zone crisis, bankers said.

"With the summer volatility, most people stood to one side to see what would happen. It is a long-game now, many clients are still asking about pricing, but whether that means they are looking to do something or are just seeing how things are, remains to be seen," one banker said.

Most activity in the first three quarters stemmed from refinancing and repricings, which accounted for $554 billion, or 75 percent of the total as highly rated borrowers took advantage of lower pricing to refinance debt.

Brewer ABInBev signed the largest refinancing in the third quarter in when it repriced its $8 billion loan, followed by German car maker Volkswagen's (VOWG_p.DE) 5 billion euro ($6.8 billion) credit facility and French insurance group AXA's 4 billion euro financing.

M&A loans totalled $39 billion in the third quarter representing 17 percent of volume as big ticket M&A surged 34 percent on second quarter's $29 billion.

French dairy group Lactalis agreed the largest M&A loan of the quarter with a 7.5 billion euro financing backing its acquisition of a majority stake in Italy's Parmalat, while BHP Billiton sealed a $7.5 billion financing for its acquisition of US oil and natural gas company Petrohawk.

PRICING STABILISES

Margins on loans for highly rated companies continued to stabilise in the third quarter although it is still possible for the top blue-chip borrowers to secure low margins from banks.

Average pricing for A rated companies trended down slightly to 39 basis points (bps) in the third quarter, while average pricing on loans for BBB-rated companies fell just 1 bps to 73 bps in the third quarter from 74 bps in the second quarter.

A+/A1 rated German chemicals company BASF (BASFn.DE) set a new benchmark in the third quarter with a 27.5 bps margin on its 3 billion euro loan refinancing, while A-/A3 rated Volkswagen managed to secure an initial margin of 35 bps on its loan, proving that cut-price margins are still available for corporates with large ancillary wallets.

BUYOUT LOANS DOUBLE

Volume in Europe's leveraged loan market, which finances private equity buyouts and riskier, more indebted companies, climbed to $37 billion in the third quarter. This was a 77 percent jump from the third quarter last year driven by a jump in leveraged buyouts (LBOs) in July including the $5.5 billion buyout of Polish phone company Polkomtel by Zygmunt Solorz-Zak, the biggest LBO since 2008.

Lending to private equity firms to finance LBOs almost doubled this quarter compared with last year to $31 billion as banks underwrote deals including a 1.34 billion euro loan backing the buyout of French engineering group Spie by a private equity consortium and a 620 million pound loan backing Carlyle Group's buyout of roadside rescue business RAC.

There were $6.7 billion of leveraged loans underwritten in the third quarter of this year that have not made it into the total volume because the sale of the loans to investors is taking longer than expected due to ongoing macro economic conditions.

Those deals include the 500 million euro loan backing the buyout of German outdoor brand Jack Wolfskin by Blackstone and a 485 million euro loan backing German telecoms company Versatel by KKR.

The leveraged loan market is expected to see a decrease in the volume and the number of deals in the fourth quarter as banks become more cautious about underwriting risky loans in such volatile markets.

Despite dollar funding issues French banks continued to dominate the EMEA loan league table rankings with BNP Paribas the most active lender, acting as bookrunner on 198 deals with a market share of $47.7 billion.

Credit Agricole and Societe Generale ranked second and third with a market share of $36.6 billion and $33.6 billion, respectively. ($1 = 0.733 Euros) (Editing by David Cowell)