* Syndicated loans total $741 billion
* Refinancings made up 75 percent of market
* LBO loans almost double
By Alasdair Reilly and Isabell Witt
LONDON, Sept 30 Syndicated loan volume rose 18
percent to $741 billion in Europe, the Middle East and Africa in
the first nine months of 2011, with third-quarter activity
slowed by concerns over the sovereign debt crisis, according to
Thomson Reuters LPC data.
While volume is up this year thanks to a strong first half,
third-quarter volume of $227 billion was down 18.5 percent on
the second quarter and 5 percent lower on the 2010 period.
A total of 295 deals were agreed in the third quarter, down
from 306 a year ago and 395 in the second quarter.
The outlook for the fourth quarter looks challenging given
the euro zone crisis, bankers said.
"With the summer volatility, most people stood to one side
to see what would happen. It is a long-game now, many clients
are still asking about pricing, but whether that means they are
looking to do something or are just seeing how things are,
remains to be seen," one banker said.
Most activity in the first three quarters stemmed from
refinancing and repricings, which accounted for $554 billion, or
75 percent of the total as highly rated borrowers took advantage
of lower pricing to refinance debt.
Brewer ABInBev signed the largest refinancing in
the third quarter in when it repriced its $8 billion loan,
followed by German car maker Volkswagen's (VOWG_p.DE) 5 billion
euro ($6.8 billion) credit facility and French insurance group
AXA's 4 billion euro financing.
M&A loans totalled $39 billion in the third quarter
representing 17 percent of volume as big ticket M&A surged 34
percent on second quarter's $29 billion.
French dairy group Lactalis agreed the largest M&A loan of
the quarter with a 7.5 billion euro financing backing its
acquisition of a majority stake in Italy's Parmalat, while BHP
Billiton sealed a $7.5 billion financing for
its acquisition of US oil and natural gas company Petrohawk.
PRICING STABILISES
Margins on loans for highly rated companies continued to
stabilise in the third quarter although it is still possible for
the top blue-chip borrowers to secure low margins from banks.
Average pricing for A rated companies trended down slightly
to 39 basis points (bps) in the third quarter, while average
pricing on loans for BBB-rated companies fell just 1 bps to 73
bps in the third quarter from 74 bps in the second quarter.
A+/A1 rated German chemicals company BASF (BASFn.DE) set a
new benchmark in the third quarter with a 27.5 bps margin on its
3 billion euro loan refinancing, while A-/A3 rated Volkswagen
managed to secure an initial margin of 35 bps on its loan,
proving that cut-price margins are still available for
corporates with large ancillary wallets.
BUYOUT LOANS DOUBLE
Volume in Europe's leveraged loan market, which finances
private equity buyouts and riskier, more indebted companies,
climbed to $37 billion in the third quarter. This was a 77
percent jump from the third quarter last year driven by a jump
in leveraged buyouts (LBOs) in July including the $5.5 billion
buyout of Polish phone company Polkomtel by Zygmunt Solorz-Zak,
the biggest LBO since 2008.
Lending to private equity firms to finance LBOs almost
doubled this quarter compared with last year to $31 billion as
banks underwrote deals including a 1.34 billion euro loan
backing the buyout of French engineering group Spie by a private
equity consortium and a 620 million pound loan backing Carlyle
Group's buyout of roadside rescue business RAC.
There were $6.7 billion of leveraged loans underwritten in
the third quarter of this year that have not made it into the
total volume because the sale of the loans to investors is
taking longer than expected due to ongoing macro economic
conditions.
Those deals include the 500 million euro loan backing the
buyout of German outdoor brand Jack Wolfskin by Blackstone and a
485 million euro loan backing German telecoms company Versatel
by KKR.
The leveraged loan market is expected to see a decrease in
the volume and the number of deals in the fourth quarter as
banks become more cautious about underwriting risky loans in
such volatile markets.
Despite dollar funding issues French banks continued to
dominate the EMEA loan league table rankings with BNP Paribas
the most active lender, acting as bookrunner on 198
deals with a market share of $47.7 billion.
Credit Agricole and Societe Generale
ranked second and third with a market share of $36.6 billion and
$33.6 billion, respectively.
($1 = 0.733 Euros)
(Editing by David Cowell)