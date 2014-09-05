(Removes incorrect reference to Timchenko stake in Tenex)
By Sandrine Bradley
LONDON, Sept 3 EU proposals to ban syndicated
loans to Russian government-owned banks and institutions will
sink some European banks' efforts to carry on lending in Russia
and means that no Russian loans are likely to be signed in 2014,
bankers said on Thursday.
Fresh EU sanctions, in response to Russia's invasion of
Ukraine, widen a ban on borrowing or raising capital in Europe
to all Russian state-owned companies from just Russian
government banks.
The proposals, which included a ban on all syndicated EU
loans to Russian government-owned banks and institutions, were
raised at a meeting of European Union ambassadors in Brussels on
Monday.
EU governments will make a decision on the sanctions by
Friday.
"If the ban goes ahead it will be the final nail in the
coffin for the Russian syndicated loan market," a European loan
banker said.
If passed, the sanctions will kill the efforts of a small
group of European banks with a presence in Russia that are
motivated to keep lending to Russian companies to maintain their
Russian business. [ID: nL6N0QD3BR]
US and Asian banks have shied away from Russian loans since
March, but European banks with Russian franchises have tried to
keep refinancing existing loans, including a $425 million loan
for Russia's largest steel maker Evraz, which signed
last month.
Russian fertiliser company Eurochem managed to sign a $750
million, eight-year project financing for its Usolskiy potash
project last Friday before the new EU sanctions were discussed
on Monday.
The non-recourse project financing was provided by Russian
banks Rosbank and Sberbank, along with Credit Agricole CIB, ING,
Societe Generale and Unicredit, which have a presence in Russia,
and HSBC.
Russian nuclear company Techsnabexport (Tenex) may not be as
lucky and could be an early victim of the new sanctions, along
with a potential new loan for oil giant Gazpromneft.
TENEX LOAN THREATENED
Deutsche Bank is co-ordinating the loan for Tenex, which was
one of a handful of syndicated loans for Russian companies that
were still moving forward despite the existing EU and US
sanctions. It approached banks seven months ago for a $500
million new-money loan before Russia annexed Crimea.
Bankers were confident that Tenex's loan would be completed
as recently as Monday, when a bank meeting was held in Moscow,
but are now saying that it will be cancelled if the new EU
sanctions are adopted.
"Tenex has not yet been executed or funded so if there is an
outright ban on syndicated lending it will not get done," the
European loan banker said.
Tenex was not immediately available for comment.
Gazpromneft sent a request for proposals to banks last month
for a new five-year loan, which is also unlikely to happen if
the EU sanctions are passed, bankers said.
Gazpromneft could not immediately be reached for comment.
SHUT DOWN PERSISTS
Although the new EU sanctions address syndicated loans
explicitly for the first time, the loan market has effectively
been closed to Russian borrowers since May, as US sanctions
started to bite.
"The syndicated loan market is effectively shut. There will
be no new deals until the New Year," a second banker said.
The market slow down could however last longer as
international banks start to scale down their lending operations
in response to a dramatic drop off in business.
"There will be no new business for a year minimum," a third
banker said.
Russian borrowers could face higher borrowing costs as they
are forced to rely on more expensive loans from Russian banks,
rather than cheaper dollar or euro-denominated loans from
international banks, which have been their preferred funding
option.
"Russian borrowers are going to Russian banks now for
funding rather than having to endure painful and lengthy
discussions with Western banks," a fourth banker said.
Russian borrowers are also switching to bilateral loans,
which are smaller, more private loans between borrowers and
individual banks.
(Editing by Tessa Walsh)