LONDON Oct 9 Private equity-owned companies
face difficulties refinancing billions of dollars of existing
buyout loans and raising extra debt for acquisitions as U.S.
regulators tighten the screws on banks making highly leveraged
loans, investors and bankers said.
Banks may be unwilling or unable to lend more money or
extend revolving credits to existing borrowers that were put in
place during the bull market which may now contravene US
leveraged lending guidelines issued in March 2013.
Loans can be deemed "criticised" or considered "non-pass" if
a company cannot amortise or repay all senior debt from free
cashflow, or half of its total debt, in five to seven years.
Leverage over six times is also seen as problematic.
While attention has focussed on new buyouts to date, many
existing loans are now likely to fall foul of the guidelines
when they are refinanced, as banks start to comply with more
frequent and intense regulatory dialogue and pressure to stop
underwriting risky loans, bankers said.
This could increase borrowing costs, drive more deals into
the arms of the unregulated shadow banking sector and force
companies to issue more restrictive and expensive high-yield
bonds and could also increase defaults and restructurings.
"It could create a supply of paper that's not refinanceable
in the broader syndicated (loan) market," said Tony Ranaldi,
portfolio manager at DDJ Capital Management in Waltham,
Massachusetts.
"It either gets refinanced in the private market, the bond
market or it defaults and gets restructured. In either case, the
cost factor goes up."
While regulators' positions on underwriting risky new buyout
loans is becoming clearer, lenders are calling for more clarity
on refinancing existing highly leveraged loans or raising 'add
on' loans to finance acquisitions by private equity portfolio
companies.
Without this clarity, more banks will be reluctant to
support refinancings or new add-on loans or provide the
revolving credit component of buyout loans.
Boosting borrowing costs or making refinancing more
difficult could have serious consequences for struggling
companies and could even tip some of them over the edge.
Companies like Energy Future Holdings, the former
TXU Corp, that put loans in place at the height of the buyout
boom in 2007 are still struggling to manage billions of dollars
of loans.
The regulators say that the guidance should not 'discourage
providing financing to borrowers engaged in workout
negotiations, or as part of a pre-packaged financing under the
bankruptcy code'.
Banks are also seeking clarity on refinancing older deals
that now break the guidelines or deals that were issued as a
pass but have now become special mention.
"We hear that banks are looking for more clarity on how they
are able to help companies facing challenging financial
situations," said Bram Smith, executive director of the Loan
Syndications and Trading Association, referring to older loans
that are now in the special mention category.
REFINANCING PROBLEMS
To refinance existing highly leveraged loans, banks will
have to show that there has been a significant improvement in
the credit by using a variety of methods to reduce leverage,
including covenant and structural adjustments.
"They're looking for other features that improve the loan
that might include higher amortisation, financial covenants to
tighten flexibility, increase collateral, lower secured debt,
etc," one banker said.
Borrowers unhappy with the new terms on offer are trying to
switch agent banks, but a different agent bank handling a
refinancing faces the same issues as if it were underwriting new
highly leveraged buyout loans.
These refinancings are also likely to be viewed as 'non
pass' without credit enhancement.
Arranging banks sell term loans to institutional investors
and hold revolving credits on their balance sheet, or sell them
in the secondary market at a loss.
Although revolving credits are undrawn, even banks that have
sold all of their position - typically investment banks - are
still subject to the regulations, bankers said.
Add-on loans, which are used to finance acquisitions by
private equity-owned companies, are expected to be particularly
difficult to arrange, as these deals usually increase leverage.
"Add-ons going forward will be very troublesome and
unpredictable. It's not a credit issue, it's a regulatory issue.
It's bizarre," a private equity sponsor said.
Another problem for banks trying to arrange or refinance
buyout loans is that only the main lead banks, typically known
as 'left lead' can argue the case for deals with regulators,
which potentially increases risk to other banks in a syndicate.
