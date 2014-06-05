LONDON, June 5 Russian state-owned bank VTB has asked banks for a one-year loan to refinance a three-year $3.13 billion facility which is due to mature in July, banking sources said on Thursday.

The one-year tenor is VTB's attempt to assuage lenders' fears in the current political environment after Russia's annexation of the Crimea in March and the resulting EU and US sanctions against Russia.

The deal has surprised some bankers, who expected VTB to repay the loan from its own balance sheet. State-owned VEB cancelled plans to refinance a $2.45 billion loan in April, citing weak investor appetite and unfavourable terms for a new deal.

Russia's loan market has been effectively closed since March. Several Russian companies including Evraz are still trying to raise loans, but banks credit committees remain cautious of Russian risk.

"It is a rollover not a new money deal so it could be doable, banks are not ready yet to throw in the towel on their relationship with such an important client," one banker said.

VTB is a well regarded borrower and is not on the sanctions list, and it is possible that some banks may be prepared to lend on a relationship basis, bankers said.

VTB's loan pricing rose in Europe's secondary loan market this week after news of the request, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.

The existing loan was trading at 99.48 of face value on Thursday, up from 99.31 on Tuesday June 3.

The July 2011 facility for Russia's second biggest bank was the largest-ever loan for a financial institution in Central and Eastern Europe at the time and refinanced an existing 2008 $1.4 billion loan.

That deal was coordinated by ING and SMBC. (Editing by Tessa Walsh)