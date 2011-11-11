* Sept loan growth net of RRPs highest since Feb 2009

* S/adj lending net of RRPs up 1.0 pct in Sept vs Aug

MANILA Nov 11 The Philippine central bank on Friday released data on lending by commercial banks in September:

KEY DATA Sept Aug July June May Apr

(pct change on yr earlier) Total loans net of reverse repurchase (RRP) deals 21.7 19.8 19.1 18.8 17.4 14.2

Total loans with RRP 18.9 24.8 23.6 20.6 19.4 18.0

Seasonally adjusted data (pct change mth on mth) Total loans net of RRP 1.0 1.4 1.4 2.4 5.3 1.7 Total loans with RRP -2.0 2.2 3.0 0.5 3.5 2.7

KEY POINTS

* The central bank said the sustained expansion in bank lending reflected the positive growth prospects of the domestic economy.

* Production loans, comprising more than four-fifths of commercial banks' loan portfolios, rose 22.9 percent in September from a year earlier, faster than the previous month's 21.5 percent growth.

* Consumer loans grew 17.9 percent in September from a year earlier, higher than the previous month's 13.4 percent growth, reflecting the increase in lending across all types of household loans.

* The central bank has said banks should help spur activity via more lending given ample liquidity in the system.

* The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is widely expected to keep the overnight borrowing rate at a two-year high of 4.5 percent at a policy review next month, and leave it there until the early part of 2012 to support growth.

* Last month, the government cut growth forecasts to 4.5 to 5.5 percent from 5 to 6 percent this year and 5 to 6 percent from 5.5 to 6.5 percent in 2012 and committed to accelerate some spending in the remaining months of the year.

- For details on bank lending, click on Philippine central bank website www.bsp.gov.ph