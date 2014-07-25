BRIEF-Perceptive Advisors LLC reports 10 percent passive stake in Kadmon Holdings
* Perceptive Advisors LLC reports 10 percent passive stake in Kadmon Holdings Inc, as of March 13, 2017 - SEC filing
July 25 Lobeck Medical AG : * Says 6m revenue of CHF 0.62 million versus CHF 1.15 million year ago * Says order backlog as of June 30, 2014 of CHF 0.45 million (previous year:
CHF 0.36 million) * Source text - bit.ly/1zbOzGd * Further company coverage
* Unitedhealth group announces extension of exchange offer to acquire surgical care affiliates, inc.
* Pulmatrix- issuance, sale of up to $11 million of co's shares of common stock, par value $0.0001 per share from time to time in at-the-market public offering