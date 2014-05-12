PRAGUE May 12 Czech brewer Lobkowicz is not planning to pay dividends in the next one or two years but then may pay out 40-70 percent of profits, Chief Executive Officer Zdenek Radil said on Monday.

Lobkowicz announced earlier on Monday it was planning to raise up to 36.4 million euros through an initial public offering in Prague and Vienna later this month. The offer will include existing and new shares and could involve up to 48.77 percent of the firm's stock. (Reporting by Jason Hovet, writing by Jan Lopatka)