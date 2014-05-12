UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
PRAGUE May 12 Czech brewer Lobkowicz is not planning to pay dividends in the next one or two years but then may pay out 40-70 percent of profits, Chief Executive Officer Zdenek Radil said on Monday.
Lobkowicz announced earlier on Monday it was planning to raise up to 36.4 million euros through an initial public offering in Prague and Vienna later this month. The offer will include existing and new shares and could involve up to 48.77 percent of the firm's stock. (Reporting by Jason Hovet, writing by Jan Lopatka)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources