PRAGUE Nov 12 Czech brewer Pivovary Lobkowicz Group raised revenues by 2 percent to 923.4 million crowns ($41.85 million) in the first nine months, the company said on Wednesday.

Lobkowicz said in a regulatory filing total beer volume in the period grew 3.5 percent to 687,222 hectolitres.

The company did not report profit and loss figures for the period. (1 US dollar = 22.0670 Czech crown) (Reporting by Robert Muller)