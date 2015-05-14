UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
PRAGUE May 14 Czech brewer Lobkowicz Group reported a 1.1 percent rise in first-quarter revenue to 243.5 million crowns ($10.13 million) on Thursday.
Sales volumes grew by 2.4 percent to 184,833 hectolitres, Lobkowicz said in a regulatory filing. Export revenue fell by 9.4 percent and its share of the brewer's total revenue fell by 1.9 percentage points to 17.7 percent.
($1 = 24.0480 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Robert Muller; editing by Jason Neely)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.