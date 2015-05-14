PRAGUE May 14 Czech brewer Lobkowicz Group reported a 1.1 percent rise in first-quarter revenue to 243.5 million crowns ($10.13 million) on Thursday.

Sales volumes grew by 2.4 percent to 184,833 hectolitres, Lobkowicz said in a regulatory filing. Export revenue fell by 9.4 percent and its share of the brewer's total revenue fell by 1.9 percentage points to 17.7 percent.

($1 = 24.0480 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Robert Muller; editing by Jason Neely)