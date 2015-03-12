PRAGUE, March 12 Revenue at Czech brewer Lobkowicz Group rose by 3.2 percent to 1.2 billion crowns ($46.78 million) in 2014, boosted by higher sales, the company said on Thursday.

Sales volumes grew by 4.7 percent to 893,945 hectolitres last year, Lobkowicz said in a regulatory filing. Export revenue grew by 20.6 percent and was a fifth of total revenues. ($1 = 25.6520 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Jason Hovet)