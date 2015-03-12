UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
PRAGUE, March 12 Revenue at Czech brewer Lobkowicz Group rose by 3.2 percent to 1.2 billion crowns ($46.78 million) in 2014, boosted by higher sales, the company said on Thursday.
Sales volumes grew by 4.7 percent to 893,945 hectolitres last year, Lobkowicz said in a regulatory filing. Export revenue grew by 20.6 percent and was a fifth of total revenues. ($1 = 25.6520 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Jason Hovet)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.