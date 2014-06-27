(Adds details)

PRAGUE, June 27 Pivovary Lobkowicz Group , said that Erste Group Bank, which managed its market debut in Prague last month, carried out transactions to stabilise the Czech brewer's share price on five dates following the listing.

Lobkowicz's listing was the first in Prague for three years and the sale was priced at 160 crowns per share, well below a maximum price of 175 crowns.

Existing investors in the company had decided not to sell the 3.4 million shares they had originally intended to include in the offer because they believed the offer price undervalued the group.

Lobkowicz's shares had initially started trading above the offer price but closed below that level after the first week of trading and fell to as low as 155 crowns later in June.

Lobkowicz said the first Erste stabilisation transaction took place on May 28, the day its shares started trading in Prague, and the last deal was on June 16. The stabilisation period after the listing ended on June 21, it said.

The price in the transactions ranged between 155 to 160 crowns. Shares traded at 159.50 crowns on Friday, up 1.6 percent and near its IPO price of 160 crowns.

The company raised 404.8 million crowns ($20.03 million) in the listing by selling 2.3 million new shares plus an additional 230,000 shares as part of an over-allotment option.

Lobkowicz, the fifth biggest brewing group in the Czech Republic, has said half the proceeds of the share sale would go to expanding its distribution network by buying new bars and restaurants. It was also looking at acquisitions.

It produced 854,000 hectolitres of beer in 2013 and posted a net loss of 73.8 million crowns on flat revenue of 1.2 billion, according to its flotation prospectus.

