April 19 Canadian grocery and pharmacy retailer Loblaw Cos Ltd said on Wednesday it would sell its gas station business to asset manager Brookfield Business Partners LP for about C$540 million ($402.17 million).

The sale includes Loblaw's 213 retail gas stations and convenience stores adjacent to the gas stations across Canada. ($1 = 1.3427 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)