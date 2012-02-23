TORONTO Feb 23 Loblaw Cos Ltd, Canada's No.1 grocery store operator, reported slightly higher quarterly profits on Thursday, helped by lower interest expenses and a decline in its effective tax rate.

Net earnings for the quarter ended Dec. 31 rose to C$174 million ($174.1 million), or 60 Canadian cents a share, from C$165 milllion, or 58 Canadian cents, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 3.6 percent to C$7.37 billion. Sales at established stores, a key measure for retailers, rose 2.5 percent.

($1 = 0.99 Canadian) (Reporting By Allison Martell)