March 23 Canada's largest food retailer, Loblaw Companies Ltd, has agreed to buy most of discount retailer Zellers Inc's prescription files for $35 million.

Loblaw, which has about 500 pharmacies across the country, will cater to patients with prescription files from 95 Zellers pharmacies, except in British Colombia and Quebec.

Shares of Loblaw, a unit of George Weston Ltd, were up about a percent at C$33.61 on Friday afternoon on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)