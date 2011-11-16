* Q3 EPS C$0.84 vs C$0.71 a year earlier
TORONTO, Nov 16 Loblaw Cos Ltd (L.TO), Canada's
No. 1 grocery chain, said on Wednesday its quarterly profit
rose sharply, due in part to cost controls and increased
sales.
The results also benefited from a C$14 million gain from
the sale of a property in North Vancouver, a decrease in net
interest expense and a lower effective tax rate.
The company, which is in the middle of a multi-year program
to improve productivity, said investments in its supply chain
will hurt operating income in the future.
Loblaw's earnings for the quarter ended Oct. 8 rose to
C$236 million ($230 million), or 84 Canadian cents a share,
from C$197 million, or 71 Canadian cents, a year earlier.
Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of 85 Canadian
cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 2 percent to C$9.73 billion. Sales at
established Loblaw stores, a key measure for retailers known as
same-store sales, rose 1.3 percent.
Revenue in the company's financial services division rose
3.8 percent to C$164 million. But earnings from the
credit-card, personal-banking, retail-loyalty and insurance
business fell 44.4 percent to C$10 million, hurt by a marketing
push and customer acquisition costs.
($1=$1.02 Canadian)
