Oct 16 Loblaw Cos Ltd, Canada's largest
grocer, said on Tuesday that it planned to cut about 700 head
office and administrative jobs over the next three weeks in a
move aimed at reducing costs.
The cuts, which will be primarily in management and
administrative ranks, will result in a one-time charge of about
C$60 million ($61.2 million) in the fourth quarter, the company
said in a statement.
Loblaw and other Canadian grocers face increasing
competition as Wal-Mart Stores Inc boosts its food
offerings in the country ahead of the 2013 arrival of U.S.
discount retailer Target Corp.