BRIEF-Medtronic announces pricing of $2 billion of senior notes
April 30 Loblaw Cos Ltd, Canada's largest grocer, reported a 4 percent rise in quarterly adjusted profit as same-store sales rose.
Net income fell to C$103 million ($93 million), or 37 Canadian cents per basic share for the quarter ended Mar. 22, from C$171 million, or 61 Canadian cents per basic share, a year earlier.
The company, which completed the C$12.4 billion acquisition of Shoppers Drug Mart Corp in the first quarter, said total revenue rose 1.2 percent to C$7.29 billion. ($1 = 1.0966 Canadian Dollars) (Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore)
LONDON, March 22 JP Morgan retained its place atop the global investment banking league table last year, with the top five places now firmly in the hands of U.S. banks, reflecting their domination over struggling European peers, data on Wednesday showed.
LONDON, March 22 Failing to reach a comprehensive free trade deal with the European Union risks significant damage to Britain's trade in non-financial services, a committee of members of the upper house of parliament said in a report published on Wednesday.