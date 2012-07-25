* Joe Fresh to roll out at about 700 J.C. Penney stores
* Q2 profit C$0.56/share vs C$0.69 year earlier
* Retail sales rise 1.1 pct
* Same-store sales up 0.2 pct
* Shares drop 1.3 pct on Toronto Stock Exchange
By Allison Martell
July 25 Loblaw Cos Ltd, Canada's biggest
grocer, reported lower quarterly profit on Wednesday on sluggish
sales growth and higher expenses, sending its shares lower even
as it announced a deal to expand its Joe Fresh clothing line in
the United States.
The retailer said it would team up with U.S. department
store chain J.C. Penney Co Inc to open nearly 700 of its
Joe Fresh clothing shops inside renovated Penney stores from
April 2013.
"I think it's actually a very good deal," said Edward Jones
analyst Brian Yarbrough. "It helps them showcase their brand,
it's a good way to grow sales and increase profits without
having to put a lot of capital into the business."
Yarbrough said the plan is much less risky, and easier to
roll back, than opening more standalone stores in the United
States.
Loblaw's results were hurt by the C$20 million incremental
cost of Loblaw's project to improve its supply chain and
information technology systems. Higher labor and transportation
costs, and input costs that it did not pass on to customers,
also weighed on the results. Loblaw has said repeatedly that
earnings will drop in 2012 as it spends to boost productivity.
"We remain confident that our ongoing investments in
infrastructure, including the completion of our IT
implementation, will enable efficiencies and expense leverage to
drive future earnings growth," Executive Chairman Galen Weston
said in a statement.
Loblaw and other Canadian grocers face rising competition as
Wal-Mart Stores Inc boosts its food offerings in the
country and ahead of the 2013 arrival of discount retailer
Target Corp.
Loblaw's earnings fell to C$159 million ($156 million), or
56 Canadian cents a share, in the quarter, from C$197 million,
or 69 Canadian cents a share, a year earlier. Analysts, on
average, were expecting 61 Canadian cents, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue at the company, majority-owned by George Weston Ltd
, rose 1.3 percent to C$7.38 billion, compared with
analyst expectations of C$7.37 billion.
Retail sales grew 1.1 percent, and sales at established
stores, a key measure for retailers, rose 0.2 percent. Loblaw's
operating profit margin fell to 3.8 percent from 4.7 percent.
J.C. PENNEY DEAL
Joe Fresh said its J.C. Penney stores, sized from 1,000 to
2,500 square feet, would start by selling women's apparel, and
its products will also be sold on the U.S. retailer's website.
Penney is in the midst of a multi-year push to turn around
its business, bringing in new brands and moving away from
coupons and sales events in favor of lower regular prices. In
May the company said same-store sales fell 18.9 percent in the
first quarter, and scrapped its dividend.
"Obviously a lot of people are going to question, I mean,
J.C. Penney is going through a major turnaround right now and
there's a lot of questions," said Yarbrough, but he argued that
while it may struggle for a couple years, Penney is shifting to
a better pricing model.
While many U.S. retailers have found success in Canada, very
few Canadian companies have cracked the tough U.S. market. One
notable recent exception is Vancouver's Lululemon Athletica Inc
, now expanding rapidly south of the border.
Loblaw sells Joe Fresh products, including clothing,
footwear, outerwear and cosmetics, in more than 300 stores in
Canada, typically inside grocery superstores. There are also 12
standalone Joe Fresh locations in Canada, and six in New York
and New Jersey. The brand, with its distinctive bright orange
color scheme, was launched in 2006.
Loblaw's stock fell 1.3 percent to C$31.51 on the Toronto
Stock Exchange on Wednesday morning.
($1 = $1.02 Canadian)
