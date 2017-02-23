UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 23 Canadian grocery and pharmacy retailer Loblaw Cos Ltd reported a 57 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped partly by a drop in expenses in its retail segment and improved performances in its financial services and property businesses.
Net earnings available to common shareholders rose to C$201 million ($153 million), or 50 Canadian cents per share, in the fourth quarter, from C$128 million, or 31 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to C$11.13 billion from C$10.87 billion. ($1 = C$1.31) (Reporting by Komal Khettry in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources