UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 3 Canadian grocery and pharmacy retailer Loblaw Cos Ltd reported a 19.2 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by lower expenses and as discounting attracted more customers to its stores.
Net earnings available to common shareholders rose to C$230 million ($168 million), or 57 Canadian cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 25, from C$193 million, or 47 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
The latest quarter also included a gain of C$11 million, or 2 Canadian cents per share.
Revenue rose marginally to C$10.40 billion from C$10.38 billion last year.
($1 = 1.3730 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources