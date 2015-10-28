Oct 28 Newspaper publisher Trinity Mirror Plc said it would buy the shares it does not own in rival Local World Holdings Ltd in a deal that values the company at 220 million pounds ($337 million).

Trinity Mirror, publisher of the Daily Mirror and Sunday Mirror newspapers, said the deal would transform the company into the UK's largest regional news publisher.

Daily Mail and General Trust Plc, which owns a 38.7 percent stake in Local World, confirmed the sale.

