Sept 14 Trinity Mirror Plc, publisher of the Daily Mirror and Sunday Mirror, said it was in talks to buy out the shares it does not already own in rival Local World Holdings Ltd.

The deal would give Trinity access to Local World's regional newspaper brands, such as the Nottingham Post and the Leicester Mercury. (Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)