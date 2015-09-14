(Adds Local World no comment, analyst, background and detail;
Sept 14 Britain's Trinity Mirror Plc,
publisher of the Daily Mirror and Sunday Mirror newspapers, is
in talks to buy rival Local World Holdings Ltd as it attempts to
build scale to help counteract the impact of falling advertising
revenue.
In a statement on Monday, Trinity Mirror put no price on the
possible deal, which a report in The Sunday Times had valued at
close to 200 million pounds ($309 million). The company said
there was no certainty a deal could be reached and a further
statement would be issued when appropriate.
If the deal goes through, Trinity Mirror would be able to
expand the offerings on its automated advertising system, which
matches advertising seen on websites to customers browsing those
sites, by giving it access to Local World's regional newspapers.
A deal would also help Trinity Mirror by building scale in
local advertising, Liberum analyst Ian Whittaker said in a note
to clients. Trinity Mirror and Local World each publish about
100 regional newspapers, according to their websites.
Local World, which declined comment, publishes regional
newspapers from Penzance in Cornwall, southwest England, to
Grimsby in Lincolnshire in the east of the country.
Shares in Trinity Mirror, which has been cutting costs to
protect profit, rose 7 percent to 149 pence by 0900 GMT, still
well below their high for the year of 207p set in March.
The move online of both readers and advertising has hurt the
revenue of newspaper publishers such as Johnston Press Plc
and Daily Mail and General Trust Plc (DMGT),
as well as Trinity Mirror.
DMGT owns 38.7 percent of Local World, whose chief executive
David Montgomery was previously CEO of Trinity Mirror and editor
of newspapers Today and the News of the World.
Analysts said a deal between the two would put pressure on
Johnston Press, which publishes newspapers such as the Scotsman
and the Yorkshire Post, but could come up against regulatory
concerns.
