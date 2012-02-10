Feb 10 British property investor Local
Shopping REIT said it anticipates further High Street
shop closures and business failures in the coming months and was
targetting distressed, bank-owned assets to add to its
properties under management.
A number of UK retailers including Focus DIY, Oddbins,
Habitat UK, Moben Kitchens' owner Homeform, Jane Norman and TJ
Hughes failed in 2011. Mothercare, Thorntons,
Carpetright and Comet, have been closing
outlets as the recession takes a bite out of consumer spending.
"Faced with increasingly stringent capital requirements, we
believe that over the coming months many lenders will focus
their deleveraging efforts on the sale of larger portfolios and
loan books," the company said in a statement.
Local Shopping, which manages properties on behalf of three
lenders with an annual rent roll of about 900,000 pounds, said
it was discussing managing distressed assets with lending banks
and with other potential joint venture partners.
Local Shopping, which rents out space mainly to convenience
shops and independent vendors, said the market for smaller
shopping locations was holding up, with strong demand from
national supermarkets for convenience store formats and
independent traders.
Shares of the company, which owns 655 local retail
properties nationwide, from Inverness to Penzance, closed at
48.5 pence on Thursday on the London Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Jochelle Mendonca in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)