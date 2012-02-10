Feb 10 British property investor Local Shopping REIT said it anticipates further High Street shop closures and business failures in the coming months and was targetting distressed, bank-owned assets to add to its properties under management.

A number of UK retailers including Focus DIY, Oddbins, Habitat UK, Moben Kitchens' owner Homeform, Jane Norman and TJ Hughes failed in 2011. Mothercare, Thorntons, Carpetright and Comet, have been closing outlets as the recession takes a bite out of consumer spending.

"Faced with increasingly stringent capital requirements, we believe that over the coming months many lenders will focus their deleveraging efforts on the sale of larger portfolios and loan books," the company said in a statement.

Local Shopping, which manages properties on behalf of three lenders with an annual rent roll of about 900,000 pounds, said it was discussing managing distressed assets with lending banks and with other potential joint venture partners.

Local Shopping, which rents out space mainly to convenience shops and independent vendors, said the market for smaller shopping locations was holding up, with strong demand from national supermarkets for convenience store formats and independent traders.

Shares of the company, which owns 655 local retail properties nationwide, from Inverness to Penzance, closed at 48.5 pence on Thursday on the London Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Jochelle Mendonca in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)