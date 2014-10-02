BRIEF-Washington H Soul Pattinson And Co to vote against HHV resolutions in meeting with Wilson Asset Management
March 21 Washington H Soul Pattinson And Company Ltd
Oct 2 Euronext:
* Locasystem International decides to distribute cash dividend of 0.148 euro per share on Oct. 10 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20)
March 21 Washington H Soul Pattinson And Company Ltd
WASHINGTON, March 20 Congressional Republicans on Monday recrafted their Obamacare replacement bill in hopes of satisfying critics as U.S. President Donald Trump prepared to promote his first major legislative initiative on Capitol Hill.
NEW YORK, March 20 NYSE Arca said on Monday it was reviewing its closing prices, after a separate technical issue prevented some symbols from completing a closing auction.