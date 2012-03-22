LONDON, March 22 Anglo-Australian fund manager Henderson said it has "lost confidence" in the management of London-listed oil exploration group Lochard Energy ahead of a shareholder vote on ousting two directors following a boardroom bust-up.

Strathclyde Pension Fund, for whom Henderson manages money and holds 6.25 percent of Lochard, at the end of February called an extraordinary general meeting to vote on removal of two directors of the company including its chief executive.

In an official filing on Thursday, Henderson said it has lost confidence in the abilities of Lochard's CEO Haydn Gardner to lead the oil and gas exploration and production business and wants him removed along with non-executive director Lincoln McCrabb.

"Henderson... wishes to bring to an end the prolonged period of destruction of shareholder value which has occurred under Haydn Gardner's stewardship," the fund manager said.

Henderson cited concerns that Gardner's background is in oil services rather than exploration and production.

Lochard followed the move to call an EGM by removing Henderson investment manager James Brooke as a director of Lochard as well as Peter Youd who had supported him. Henderson then called another EGM to vote on reinstating them.

Lochard also stated earlier this month in a note informing shareholders of the EGM that Henderson had not provided it with any formal reasons for calling the meeting or proposed an alternative strategy.

In its statement on Thursday, Henderson said all its managed funds, which hold 29 percent of the company, are supporting its position.

The fund manager also said it has received irrevocable undertakings to vote in favour of the resolutions at the EGM from two other shareholders who hold another 11 percent between them.

"The board as currently constituted is aware of this 39.65 per cent of the company's paid up share capital supporting the resolutions to be considered at the requisitioned EGM and Henderson has received verbal support from a large number of other smaller shareholders," Henderson said.

A spokesman for Lochard declined to comment on Thursday. (Editing by David Cowell)