By Chris Vellacott
| LONDON, March 22
LONDON, March 22 Anglo-Australian fund manager
Henderson said it has "lost confidence" in the
management of London-listed oil exploration group Lochard Energy
ahead of a shareholder vote on ousting two directors
following a boardroom bust-up.
Strathclyde Pension Fund, for whom Henderson manages money
and holds 6.25 percent of Lochard, at the end of February called
an extraordinary general meeting to vote on removal of two
directors of the company including its chief executive.
In an official filing on Thursday, Henderson said it has
lost confidence in the abilities of Lochard's CEO Haydn Gardner
to lead the oil and gas exploration and production business and
wants him removed along with non-executive director Lincoln
McCrabb.
"Henderson... wishes to bring to an end the prolonged period
of destruction of shareholder value which has occurred under
Haydn Gardner's stewardship," the fund manager said.
Henderson cited concerns that Gardner's background is in oil
services rather than exploration and production.
Lochard followed the move to call an EGM by removing
Henderson investment manager James Brooke as a director of
Lochard as well as Peter Youd who had supported him. Henderson
then called another EGM to vote on reinstating them.
Lochard also stated earlier this month in a note informing
shareholders of the EGM that Henderson had not provided it with
any formal reasons for calling the meeting or proposed an
alternative strategy.
In its statement on Thursday, Henderson said all its managed
funds, which hold 29 percent of the company, are supporting its
position.
The fund manager also said it has received irrevocable
undertakings to vote in favour of the resolutions at the EGM
from two other shareholders who hold another 11 percent between
them.
"The board as currently constituted is aware of this 39.65
per cent of the company's paid up share capital supporting the
resolutions to be considered at the requisitioned EGM and
Henderson has received verbal support from a large number of
other smaller shareholders," Henderson said.
A spokesman for Lochard declined to comment on Thursday.
(Editing by David Cowell)