WASHINGTON, March 18 Lockheed Martin Corp
, the No. 1 U.S. arms maker, on Tuesday said it had
acquired BEONTRA AG, a small German company that provides
forecasting services for big commercial airports around the
world, including Dubai, London and Frankfurt.
Lockheed did not disclose the terms of the deal, its second
acquisition in the commercial sector in a week, but said they
were not material to the company.
Chief Executive Marillyn Hewson said the acquisition of
BEONTRA would expand Lockheed's existing business in providing
information technology to commercial airports.
"Their experience with traffic, capacity and revenue
planning combined with our existing portfolio of commercial
aviation products and services positions Lockheed Martin to be a
leader in this rapidly growing market," she said in a statement.
BEONTRA, which is based in Karlsruhe, Germany, provides
integrated traffic, capacity and revenue planning software for
some of the world's biggest airports, Dubai, London Heathrow,
Sydney, Copenhagen, Frankfurt, Schiphol and Munich.
Byron Callan, analyst with Capital Alpha Securities, said
the new acquisition - and Lockheed's purchase of a cybersecurity
firm last week - showed the company's determination to expand in
non-defense markets as U.S. military spending declined.
"It's a stealthy form of diversification: Commercial
critical infrastructure protection and now airport-related
services," Callan said. "They are investing in new areas away
from core defense markets. These are baby steps for now but may
be a harbinger of a stronger future focus."
Lockheed announced last week that it was acquiring
Industrial Defender, a privately held company based in
Massachusetts, that provides cyber security solutions for
control systems in the oil and gas, utility and chemical
industries.