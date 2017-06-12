BRIEF-Apogee Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.62
* Q1 revenue $272.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $271.9 million
June 12 The stealthy F-35 fighter jets made by Lockheed Martin Corp remained temporarily grounded at a U.S. Air Force base in Arizona on Monday because of irregularities in pilots' oxygen supplies, an Air Force spokeswoman said.
Training flights were grounded on Friday and had been scheduled to resume on Monday.
The pause in operations continued so the Air Force could study the issue with pilots, maintenance workers and medical professionals, the base spokeswoman said. (Reporting by Mike Stone; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
* Q1 revenue $272.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $271.9 million
* Hain Celestial announces financial results and expands strategic plan to deliver enhanced shareholder value
June 22 Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp Ltd: