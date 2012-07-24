BRIEF-Westinghouse to supply OKG with nuclear fuel until 2030
* Westinghouse - Under terms of contract, Westinghouse will continue to provide reload fuel assemblies for remaining Oskarshamn 3 unit until 2030.
WASHINGTON, July 24 Lockheed Martin Corp Chief Financial Officer Bruce Tanner told analysts on Tuesday the company still planned to complete $1 billion in share repurchases in 2012.
"I don't see us backing off the $1 billion share repurchase. That's still our plan and goal for the year. Even though we were a little bit lighter in the second quarter I still think we're going to achieve that $1 billion number," Tanner said.
He declined to forecast the company's 2012 dividend payment, saying it would be premature to discuss that now since the company's board would decide in September.
The company paid shareholders $326 million in cash dividends in the second quarter and bought back 2.2 million shares for $186 million. That brought the total buyback for the first half of the year to 4.9 million shares at a cost of $428 million. (Reporting By Andrea Shalal-Esa; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 27 Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak announced on Monday that Saudi Arabia's state oil company will invest $7 billion into an oil refinery to be set up by Malaysian oil company Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas).
LONDON/FRANKFURT, Feb 27 The London Stock Exchange has all but ended a planned merger with Deutsche Boerse to create Europe's biggest stock exchange by ruling out meeting a European antitrust demand, saying it has strong prospects alone.