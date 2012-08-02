BRIEF-exactEarth says Government of Canada did not select co's contract proposal
* exactEarth announces update on its Government Of Canada contract
Aug 2 A U.S. appeals court revived part of a false claims lawsuit against Lockheed Martin Corp over a U.S. Air Force contract for space launch operations.
The ruling on Thursday came from the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. The contract concerns software and hardware used to support launch operations at Vandenberg Air Force Base and Cape Kennedy. (Reporting By Dan Levine; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
* U.S. FTC - Approved final order settling charges that Boehringer Ingelheim’s $13.53 billion asset swap with Sanofi would likely be anticompetitive Source text : (http://bit.ly/2lC10ws) Further company coverage:
* Crew Energy Inc. announces C$300 million senior notes offering