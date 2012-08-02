Aug 2 A U.S. appeals court revived part of a false claims lawsuit against Lockheed Martin Corp over a U.S. Air Force contract for space launch operations.

The ruling on Thursday came from the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. The contract concerns software and hardware used to support launch operations at Vandenberg Air Force Base and Cape Kennedy. (Reporting By Dan Levine; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)