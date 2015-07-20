WASHINGTON, July 20 Lockheed Martin Corp
is including its commercial cyber business in a strategic review
of key services and information technology businesses, but will
not exit the government cybersecurity business, Chief Executive
Marillyn Hewson said.
She said the company decided to look at selling or spinning
off some key services businesses due to more difficult market
conditions and intense competition in the services market.
Lockheed said Monday it would buy the Sikorsky Aircraft
helicopter unit from United Technologies Corp for $9
billion.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Nick Zieminski)