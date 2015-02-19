By Andrea Shalal
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Feb 18 Lockheed Martin Corp,
the No. 1 provider of information technology to the U.S.
government, said it expected double-digit growth in its overall
cybersecurity business over the next three to five years, and
even bigger gains in the commercial sector.
Lockheed, also the Pentagon's biggest supplier, said it was
making strong inroads in the commercial market by leveraging a
dozen years of experience and intelligence gathered while
guarding its own networks and those of government agencies.
Chief Executive Officer Marillyn Hewson said Lockheed was
providing cybersecurity services for more than 200 customers
around the world in critical infrastructure areas such as the
energy, oil and gas, chemical, financial services and
pharmaceuticals business.
Hewson told the company's annual media day that Lockheed had
faced 50 "coordinated, sophisticated campaign" attacks by
hackers in 2014 alone, and she expected those threats to
continue growing.
Steve Field, a spokesman for the company, said cybersecurity
accounted for about 10 percent of the company's Information
Systems & Global Solutions (IS&GS) business, which reported
revenues of $7.8 billion in 2014.
He said Lockheed had seen significant gains in the
commercial market in recent years, and now represented a large
number of companies on the Fortune 500 list, including 79
percent of utilities, 35 percent of oil and gas companies, 46
percent of chemical firms, and 46 percent of financial firms.
Lockheed last year acquired Industrial Defender, a leading
provider of cybersecurity for control systems in the oil and
gas, utility and chemical industries for an undisclosed sum.
Gerard Fasano, vice president for IS&GS business
development, told reporters the acquisition had helped bolster
Lockheed's presence in the rapidly growing cybersecurity market.
Other weapons makers, including Boeing Co and Harris
Corp, have largely exited the cybersecurity business
after finding it difficult to generate significant revenues.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Ken Wills)