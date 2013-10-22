WASHINGTON Oct 22 Lockheed Martin Corp,
the No. 1 supplier to the Pentagon, reported higher
third-quarter earnings on Tuesday despite a 4 percent drop in
sales, and lifted its forecast for full-year earnings.
Lockheed said net earnings from continuing operations rose
15 percent to $842 million from $727 million a year earlier
despite cuts in U.S. military spending. Earnings per share rose
16.3 percent to $2.57. It beat the $2.26 expected by analysts in
a poll by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company expects consolidated operating profit ranging
from $4.625 billion to $4.775 billion for the full year, up from
an earlier forecast of $4.55 billion to $4.7 billion. It
forecast earnings per share of $9.40 to $9.70, up from $9.20 to
$9.50.