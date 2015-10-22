By Andrea Shalal
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Oct 21 The Pentagon's F-35 program
office on Wednesday said it is taking steps to make it safer for
lightweight pilots to eject from the Lockheed Martin Corp
stealth fighter jet, but said it could take another year
to resolve possible hazards.
Lieutenant General Chris Bogdan, who runs the $391 billion
F-35 program, told lawmakers the military is taking three
separate steps to reduce the risk that pilots who weigh 105 to
135 lbs (48 to 61 kg) could injure or snap their necks while
ejecting.
"It has my full attention," he told the House Armed Services
Committee's subcommittee on tactical air and land forces. Bogdan
said the nine other countries buying the airplane were also
concerned about the ejection seat issue.
The fixes include adding a switch to slow the ejection
mechanism for lighter pilots, a redesign to reduce the weight of
the pilot's helmet, and a change to the parachute itself.
U.S. military authorities on Aug. 27 restricted pilots
weighing less than 136 lbs (62 kg) from flying the jets until it
resolves issues with the seats made by UK-based Martin Baker
Aircraft Corp.
This is the latest problem to beset the F-35 program, which
is years behind schedule and well over initial cost estimates,
but officials said the program is making solid progress and most
other technical issues have been resolved.
Only one pilot of 215 pilots trained to fly the jets was
affected by the restriction, and he has been transferred to the
F-22 fighter jet program, according to a U.S. official.
The ban was put in place after tests discovered increased
risk of neck injury to lightweight pilots during the catapult of
the seat, the resulting wind blast, and the actual opening of
the parachute, Bogdan told the committee.
Bogdan said lightweight pilots had a 1 in 50,000 chance of
hurting their neck from an ejection, compared with pilots
weighing 136 pounds (61.69 kg) to 165 pounds (74.84 kg), who had
a risk of 1 in 200,000 of a neck injury.
