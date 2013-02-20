BRIEF-TMX Group reports consolidated trading statistics for February
* Says MX reported Options on Three-Month Canadian Bankers' Acceptance Futures (OBX) of 315,410 contracts on February 17, 2017
WASHINGTON Feb 20 Lockheed Martin Aeronautics has been awarded a 10-year contract worth up to $6.9 billion to modernize the Air Force's fleet of radar-evading F-22 Raptor jet fighters, the Pentagon said on Wednesday.
The indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract is for modernization work on the F-22, one of the most advanced U.S. aircraft, through Feb. 20, 2023. The Pentagon said the contract award was the result of a sole-source acquisition from Lockheed.
The government ended production of the F-22 in 2009 after 187 operational planes were built.
* Indexes down: Dow 0.34 pct, S&P 0.49 pct, Nasdaq 0.50 pct (Updates to open)
* Harrison pay package up for vote at CSX annual mtg - CNBC, citing sources