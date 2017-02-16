BRIEF-Whole Foods Market enters into a change of control agreement with CFO Keith Manbeck
* Whole Foods Market says on June 14, co entered into a change of control letter agreement with CFO Keith Manbeck - sec filing
Feb 16 The cost of Lockheed Martin Corp's stealthy F-35 fighter jet could shrink to $80 million in future purchases according to the Department of Defense's head of the program.
The jet, which most recently cost about $94.5 million for the F-35 "A" model, is the most expensive Department of Defense program.
Lieutenant General Chris Bogdan, Program Executive Officer, F-35 Joint Program Office was speaking to the U.S House of Representatives at a Capitol Hill hearing on military services' 5th generation tactical aircraft challenges and F-35 joint strike fighter program. (Reporting by Mike Stone; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
June 16 Wal-Mart Stores Inc said it would buy online men's fashion retailer Bonobos Inc for $310 million in cash, the retailer's fourth e-commerce acquisition in less than a year.
* Whole Foods Market will be obligated to pay a fee equal to $400 million if merger agreement with co is terminated - sec filing