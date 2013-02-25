MELBOURNE Feb 25 The grounding of Lockheed
Martin Corp's F-35 fighter fleet last week due to a
crack found in the engine of one test aircraft would not delay
major milestones or delivery of the aircraft, the Pentagon's
F-35 program chief said on Monday.
All flights by the 51 F-35 fighter planes were suspended on
Friday after a routine inspection revealed a crack on a turbine
blade in the jet engine of a test aircraft in California.
U.S. Lieutenant General Christopher Bogdan told reporters in
Melbourne that the kind of problem identified on Friday was
unfortunate but normal and expected during development and
testing of a new aircraft, and further problems were likely as
testing progressed.
Bogdan and other high ranking F-35 executives are in
Australia to promote progress on the $396 billion F-35 Joint
Strike Fighter program, the Pentagon's biggest weapons program.
Bogdan said there was no sign that any of the countries
signed up to purchase the next generation fighter were
reconsidering their involvement beyond previously announced
delays and reductions in orders.