NATIONAL HARBOR, Md., Sept 14 The U.S. Air Force
on Monday said it "most likely" will not participate in a "block
buy" that the Pentagon hopes to put together for foreign
countries purchasing Lockheed Martin Corp's F-35 fighter
jet in coming years.
Major General Jeffrey Harrigian, director of the Air Force's
F-35 integration office, said it would be "very difficult" to
align the Air Force's budget process and F-35 procurement plans
in time to participate in a multi-country "block buy" that the
Pentagon is looking at starting in fiscal 2018.
"It's a timing issue," he told reporters at the annual Air
Force Association conference.
A "block buy" would pool planned purchases by several
countries over a number of years to benefit from larger
economies of scale and drive down the price of the new stealth
fighter. U.S. military spending is generally authorized only one
year at a time, unless specific targets are met, and that
usually occurs when a weapons program has matured beyond where
the F-35 is now.
Harrigian said the issue was further complicated by
political gridlock in Washington and the prospect that the U.S.
Congress could fail to pass a budget for fiscal 2016, which some
fear may result in a full-year continuing resolution.
Harrigian said the Air Force, the largest U.S. buyer of
F-35s, had nearly locked down its fiscal 2017 budget plans for
the program, but gave no details. He said the service's budget
planning was too far advanced when discussions began about a
possible block purchase.
The U.S. military is preparing for a rapid ramp up in
production of the $391 billion F-35 fighter jet program in
coming years, with Lockheed slated to go from building 40 jets a
year to 120 jets for the U.S. military and the 10 countries that
have already placed orders: Britain, Norway, Denmark, Australia,
the Netherlands, Italy, Turkey, Israel, Japan and South Korea.
Air Force Lieutenant General Chris Bogdan, who runs the F-35
program for the Pentagon, last week said the steep ramp-up in
production could stress suppliers and that the jet's automated
logistics system still faces problems.
Harrigian said the Air Force was continuing to look at the
issue and possible "hybrid" solutions that would allow it to
benefit from any cost savings.
