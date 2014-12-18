(Adds comments from Japan and Australia)
WASHINGTON/SEOUL Dec 18 South Korea said on
Thursday it will not send its F-35 fleet to Japan for heavy
airframe maintenance, one of the two Asian hubs chosen by the
United States to service the Lockheed Martin Corp
stealth fighter.
Instead, it is likely to fly the jets to Australia for
maintenance, about eight times further away than Japan and well
beyond their operating range. The three nations, all key U.S.
allies, are the only countries in the region to have ordered the
F-35s.
The F-35 program has been lauded as an example of the United
States and its allies working together to bolster
inter-operability, but in Asia the maintenance plan is bringing
traditional rivalry between Seoul and Tokyo to the fore.
The three-star air force general who runs the F-35 program
for the United States, Chris Bogdan, told reporters on Wednesday
that Japan would handle heavy maintenance for the jets in the
northern Pacific from early 2018, with Australia to handle
maintenance in the southern Pacific.
"There will never be a case where our fighter jets will be
taken to Japan for maintenance," said an official at South
Korea's arms procurement agency, the Defense Acquisition Program
Administration.
"South Korea has the right to decide where to conduct
maintenance for its F-35 jets, and it will decide whenever the
need arises."
The plan at the moment is for the 40 F-35s to be acquired by
South Korea to be serviced in Australia, an Australian defence
ministry source told Reuters on condition he wasn't identified.
South Korea will receive the first of the stealth planes in
2018.
A source familiar with the F-35 program said South Korea
could, at a later stage, negotiate with Washington on the
possibility of handling the heavy maintenance of its own F-35
jets.
Such a deal would require a significant investment by Seoul,
including specialized equipment used to test the jets' stealth.
However, barring unforseen circumstances, the new jets would
not require much heavy maintenance until five years after their
delivery, said the source, who was not authorized to speak
publicly. Heavy maintenance involves repairs that get into the
structure of the airplanes.
JAPAN NON-COMMITAL
"At the moment the regional hub in Japan will deal with the
42 Japanese F-35s, we will discuss with the Pentagon what others
will be handled in Japan," Katsuyuki Komatsu,, the Deputy
Director of the Aircraft Division at Japan's Ministry of Defense
said at a briefing in Tokyo.
That discussion, he said would cover the F-35s to be
operated by South Korea and those to be flown by the U.S. from
bases in North East Asia.
Bogdan said the F-35 program office would re-examine the
maintenance assignments every two to three years, providing
opportunities for other countries with F-35s to benefit from a
market valued at billions of dollars in coming years.
The $399 billion weapons program, has already produced 120
jets with the U.S. and foreign militaries gearing up to start
operating the jets around the world in coming years.
In Japan, the airframe maintenance decision benefits
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, which is already slated to
run the final assembly and checkout plant being built in Japan
at a cost of 63.9 billion yen.
Future engine work in Japan would be done by IHI Corp
, which is already building engine components for
Japan's F-35 jets, according to a source familiar with the
program.
In Australia, the airframe maintenance work could be done by
Britain's BAE Systems, although the Australian
government could opt to compete the work, the source said.
"Australian defence industry stands to win well in excess of
$1.5 billion in JSF-related production and support work over the
life of the program," Australian Defence Minister David Johnston
said in a statement.
