WASHINGTON Feb 9 Australia has picked Britain's
BAE Systems to carry out heavy maintenance of Lockheed
Martin Corp's F-35 fighter jet in Australia from 2018
and Tasman Aviation Enterprises (TAE) to service its engines,
sources familiar with the decision said on Monday.
The Australian government was expected to announce the
decision on Tuesday local time, according to the sources, who
were not authorized to speak publicly.
In December, the Pentagon announced that Australia would
handle heavy maintenance for the jets and their engines in the
southern Pacific, while Japan would handle that work in the
northern Pacific. Heavy maintenance involves repairs that
involve the structure of the airplanes or engines.
The companies involved were not named at the time, although
BAE was seen as the likely winner given that it already owns the
depot where heavy maintenance of Boeing Co F/A-18 Hornets
is performed.
Details of the expected revenues for the companies were not
immediately available, but Australian Defense Minister David
Johnston in December said Australia's defense industry could win
more than $1.5 billion in F-35-related production and support
work over the life of the program.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)