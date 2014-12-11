BRIEF-Fiat Chrysler completes sale of 1.17 pct in CNH Industrial
* Has completed sale of 1.17 percent of shares in CNH Industrial at a price of 9.05 euros per share
WASHINGTON Dec 11 The U.S. Air Force general who runs the F-35 fighter jet program on Thursday said the total value of maintenance work on the new warplane could amount to "hundreds of billions of dollars" globally over the next 50 years.
Lieutenant General Chris Bogdan on Thursday announced that Italy and Turkey would take the lead for airframe and engine maintenance in Europe initially, and said an announcement would be made next week about similar sites in Asia.
He said other countries would have the opportunity to bid for additional F-35 maintenance work in coming years.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal)
* Chromadex reports 2016 record revenue as ingredient sales grew 34%
* Huntington ingalls industries' technical solutions division exercises options on naval modernization contract