CANBERRA Feb 19 A decision to start production
of Lockheed Martin Corp's F-35 fighter jet before it was
fully tested has driven up the $396 billion cost of the troubled
project and increased risks, the U.S. general heading
development of the warplane has said.
The head of the Pentagon's F-35 programme office, Lieutenant
General Chris Bogdan, told Australian Broadcasting Corporation
(ABC) television that major challenges had been created by a
production and test approach known as "concurrency".
"A large amount of concurrency, that is, beginning
production long before your design is stable and long before
you've found problems in tests, creates downstream issues where
now you have to go back and retrofit airplanes and make sure the
production line has those fixes in them," Bogdan told ABC's Four
Corners programme late on Monday.
"That drives complexity and cost. Let's make no mistake
about it. This program still has risks, technical risks, it has
cost issues, it has problems we'll have to fix in the future,"
he said in his first interview on the problem-plagued F-35.
Australia's government is looking at buying 24 more Boeing
F/A-18 Super Hornets amid continuing delays and setbacks
in the Joint Strike Fighter project, which is the costliest
programme in Pentagon procurement history.
That means Australia could buy fewer than the 100 F-35s
originally planned, echoing warnings from Canada that it could
also look to other options for its future jet fighters. The
Netherlands and Italy have also cut back orders.
The F-35 has been co-developed by the United States and
eight foreign partners - Britain, Italy, Netherlands, Turkey,
Canada, Australia, Denmark, and Norway. Purchase contracts have
also been signed by Israel and Japan.
Bogdan, who will travel to Australia in coming weeks for
talks on the F-35 Lightning II, said the aircraft was ironically
unable to fly within 40 km (25 miles) of a lightning storm
because its fuel tanks could ignite.
"Will this problem occur in the future? No, because we have
the known fixes for it and we will fix it," he said.
The aircraft was developed as a replacement for several
different types of U.S. warplanes.
A spokeswoman for Australian Defence Minister Stephen Smith
said a government decision last year to defer orders of its
first squadron of F-35s would limit Canberra's exposure to the
spiralling cost of the project.
Australia is due to decide at the end of this year on the
timing of its next order of 12 F-35s while it considers options
to replace Classic F/A-18 fighter jets. Canberra's fleet of 71
F/A-18s entered service between 1985 and 1990 and were due to
retire by around 2020.
Australia also has 24 of the new generation F/A-18F Super
Hornets, which entered service in 2010 and 2011, 12 of which
have been upgraded with sophisticated U.S. jamming equipment.