BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
OTTAWA, March 13 The Canadian government has not ruled out the idea of pulling out of the Lockheed Martin's costly F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program, Associate Defence Minister Julian Fantino said on Tuesday.
"We have not as yet discounted the possibility of backing out of the program. None of the partners have," Fantino told the House of Commons defense committee. (Reporting by Randall Palmer; Editing by Janet Guttsman)
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.