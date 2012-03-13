OTTAWA, March 13 The Canadian government has not ruled out the idea of pulling out of the Lockheed Martin's costly F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program, Associate Defence Minister Julian Fantino said on Tuesday.

"We have not as yet discounted the possibility of backing out of the program. None of the partners have," Fantino told the House of Commons defense committee. (Reporting by Randall Palmer; Editing by Janet Guttsman)