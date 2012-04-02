* Canada under increasing pressure over purchase
* Watchdog set to issue critical report over F-35 decision
(Adds details, background)
OTTAWA, April 2 Canada will commit on Tuesday to
re-evaluating its controversial plan to purchase F-35 fighter
jets from Lockheed Martin Corp, the National Post
newspaper said on its website on Monday.
The development indicates that Canada - which long insisted
the F-35 was the only fighter that met its requirements - is
increasingly unhappy with a project that has become mired in
major cost overruns and developmental delays.
Ottawa initially allotted C$9 billion ($9.1 billion) to buy
65 F-35s between 2017 and 2023 but the move is now in some
doubt.
Canada's Conservative government, which has not yet signed a
binding contract with Lockheed Martin, is under increasing
pressure from opposition parties to look at other aircraft.
Government officials declined to comment on the report.
The Canadian Parliament's official watchdog is due to
release a report at 10 a.m. Eastern (1400 GMT) on Tuesday into
how and why Canada chose the plane.
Media reports suggest the watchdog will strongly criticize
the defense ministry for deciding to buy the F-35 without
holding an open competition.
Besides the United States and Canada, the other partners in
the program are Britain, Australia, Norway, Denmark, Italy,
Turkey and the Netherlands.
($1 = $0.99 Canadian)
(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Peter Galloway,
Martin Golan)