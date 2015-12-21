BRIEF-Toyota Motor North America says March U.S. sales down 2.1 pct on a volume basis
* Toyota Motor North America Inc reported its u.s. March 2017 sales of 215,224 units, a decrease of 2.1 percent from march 2016 on a volume basis
WASHINGTON Dec 21 Lockheed Martin Corp has won a contract worth $1.17 billion to buy titanium and other materials needed to build an 11th batch of F-35 fighter jets, the Pentagon said on Monday.
The contract covers 80 F-35A aircraft to be built for the U.S. military and key allies, 7 F-35 B-model jets to be built for the U.S. Marine Corps and Britain, and 4 F-35 carrier-variant jets for the U.S. Navy, the Defense Department said in its daily digest of major arms contracts. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Chris Reese)
SAO PAULO, April 3 Brazilian petroleum regulator ANP said on Monday the country's oil output rose 14.6 percent in February from a year ago, but fell 0.4 percent from the prior month, according to a statement.