WASHINGTON Dec 21 Lockheed Martin Corp has won a contract worth $1.17 billion to buy titanium and other materials needed to build an 11th batch of F-35 fighter jets, the Pentagon said on Monday.

The contract covers 80 F-35A aircraft to be built for the U.S. military and key allies, 7 F-35 B-model jets to be built for the U.S. Marine Corps and Britain, and 4 F-35 carrier-variant jets for the U.S. Navy, the Defense Department said in its daily digest of major arms contracts. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Chris Reese)