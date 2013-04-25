By Andrea Shalal-Esa
| WASHINGTON, April 25
downplayed a comment by one of its officials that he is not
totally confident in the ability of the $396 billion F-35 Joint
Strike Fighter, built by Lockheed Martin Corp, to
survive a cyber attack.
The Pentagon's F-35 program office issued a statement that
the Department of Defense was "fully aware of evolving cyber
threats and is taking specific action to counter them for all
fielded systems, including F-35."
"The F-35 is no more or less vulnerable to known cyber
threats than legacy aircraft were during their initial
development and early production," spokesman Joe DellaVedova
said when asked about a comment by Christopher Bodgan, the F-35
program manager, to lawmakers on Wednesday.
Bogdan, an Air Force Lieutenant General, told a Senate Armed
Services subcommittee that he was "not that confident" about
security implemented by the companies that build the plane.
Bogdan said the Pentagon and the international partners
recognized the responsibility they had for safeguarding
technology on the fifth-generation stealth fighter.
He then added, "I'm a little less confident about industry
partners to be quite honest with you ... I would tell you I'm
not that confident outside the department."
U.S. military officials and industry executives said on
Thursday that government and defense industry networks get
probed and attacked each day, but they were unaware of any
specific, recent incident involving the loss of data on the F-35
program that could have prompted Bogdan's remark.
During Wednesday's hearing, Lieutenant General Charles
Davis, the top uniformed Air Force acquisition official, cited
China's recent unveiling of two new fighter planes over a period
of 22 months as cause for concern.
Pressed for details by committee members, he said China may
have used data from U.S. computer networks to design and build
the planes, although he said the Chinese planes' capabilities
would probably not measure up to those of the F-35 and the F-22
fighter, also built by Lockheed.
Other concerns have surfaced in recent years. In 2012, a
team of Navy cyber experts testing a computerized logistics
system being developed for the F-35, was able to break into the
system's classified files by entering the unclassified part of
the system. That vulnerability has since been addressed.
Lockheed and its partners refuted Bogdan's comments.
Lockheed spokesman Michael Rein said the company had made
significant investments and progress in countering cyber attacks
"We take this mission very seriously," he said. "We have
placed special emphasis on intelligence analysis,
characterization and prediction - an intelligence driven
response in order to ensure agile response to attack and
enhanced resilience of our systems."
Lockheed said it routinely helped customers and suppliers in
evaluating and strengthening their cyber defenses.
Pratt & Whitney, a unit of United Technologies Corp
that builds the engine for the new single-engine, single-seat
fighter, also refuted Bogdan's remark.
"We do not discuss details of our cyber security
initiatives, but we have a well established strategy in place to
protect our intellectual property and company private data, as
well as our customer's information, against cyber threats," said
spokesman Matthew Bates.