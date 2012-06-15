* F-22 may resume normal operations later this year
* Air Force sees pressure vest as contributing factor
* Air Force tells pilots not to wear vests during training
(Updates throughout with Air Force interview)
By Andrea Shalal-Esa
WASHINGTON, June 14 The Air Force is close to
understanding what is causing some F-22 fighter pilots to get
dizzy and disoriented when flying the most advanced U.S.
warplane, and could resume normal operations later this year, a
top general said on Thursday.
Air Force Major General Charles Lyon said he was "cautiously
optimistic" that an ongoing investigation had identified the
major factors causing symptoms of oxygen deprivation among some
pilots of the F-22, built by Lockheed Martin Corp..
Those factors include the size of hoses that deliver oxygen
to the F-22 pilots, connectors between equipment, and a pressure
vest that is meant to keep pilots safe at high altitude,
especially when worn with other heavy clothing.
Lyon said the Air Force had nearly ruled out the idea that
some contaminant was getting into the aircraft's oxygen system,
and in April it had stopped requiring pilots to use a chemical
warfare filter after realizing it made it harder for them to
breathe.
He said there was still a chance additional factors could
come to light in the next month or so, and the Air Force would
not rush to judgment.
The Pentagon last month announced new safety precautions for
the most advanced, stealthy U.S. warplane, including limits on
how far they can fly from airstrips.
The Air Force continues to investigate the issue, but this
week told pilots to stop wearing a potentially faulty pressure
vest that might be contributing to the issue during training
flights and routine operations below altitudes of 44,000 feet.
The Air Force stopped flying the F-22 completely for five
months last year, resuming flights in September. But concern
about the F-22 flared again this year after two F-22 pilots told
CBS's "60 Minutes" program they had stopped flying the fighter
jet due to worry about safety.
Two U.S. lawmakers on Thursday released new Air Force data
showing that F-22 pilots were experiencing symptoms of oxygen
deprivation, or hypoxia, at 10 times the rate seen on other U.S.
warplanes.
Lyon said the rate was clearly too high, but also noted that
there had been no incidents reported since March 8, and the Air
Force was getting closer to resolving the issue.
"I expect that by the end of the summer we will have
identified all the significant and major contributors, and that
a number of months after that we're going to get back to normal
operations," Lyon, a fighter pilot with more than 3,800 hours of
flight time, told Reuters late on Thursday.
"But I don't want to oversell what we've learned. We know
it's significant. We know it's contributory, but we're not
ready to say 'we've found the smoking gun'."
"PLANNING FIXES"
Lyon said he had briefed Air Force leaders, senior officers
from the Joint Staff, Pentagon officials and lawmakers this week
about the work of a joint military-industry task force he has
led since January.
He said the Air Force was already planning several fixes to
address the oxygen deprivation issue, including a redesign of
the pressure garment and moves to widen the hoses that deliver
oxygen to pilots in the cockpit, even as research continued.
Lyon said he could not estimate the cost of redesigning the
equipment, but said he did not expect it to be too high since
none of the anticipated fixes was a major engineering challenge.
The general, who serves as director of operations for Air
Combat Command, said the Air Force had evaluated the aircraft's
life support systems from end to end, finding some
vulnerabilities at different points, mostly items that reduced
the flow of oxygen to the pilot.
Senator Mark Warner, a Virginia Democrat, and Representative
Adam Kinzinger, an Illinois Republican, said the Air Force data
showed just over 26 incidents of oxygen deprivation per 100,000
flight hours on the F-22, a rate they said that was "at least 10
times higher than any other U.S. Air Force aircraft."
The data showed 0.7 incidents per 100,000 flying hours in
which pilots reported feeling dizzy or light-headed while flying
the A-10, and 2.34 incidents per 100,000 flight hours on the
F-15E built by Boeing Co. The F-16 Block 50 model had
2.96 incidents per 100,000 flight hours, the lawmakers reported.
"This information confirms that the F-22 program is not
running at 100 percent and that the oxygen-deprivation incident
rates are much higher than we were initially told," Kinzinger
said in a news release, vowing to continue to press for details.
Warner said the safety of Air Force pilots and the
communities over which they flew should be the biggest concern.
"The F-22 program has cost $80 billion so far, but the most
expensive fighter jet in the world is useless if we cannot
ensure the safety of the pilots who fly it," he said.
(Reporting By Andrea Shalal-Esa; Editing by M.D. Golan and
Robert Birsel)